Passenger Bus Overturns Near Kotli Kohala, 2 Fatalities Reported
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) At least 2 people were killed and multiple others injured in a accident on the Rawalpindi-Muzaffarabad highway on Thursday, as a passenger bus overturned near Kotli Kohala.
According to police sources, the bus was traveling from Rawalpindi to Baloch Baithak when it lost control and overturned near Kotli Kohala and claimed two lives on the spot, private news channel reported.
The cause of the accident is yet to be determined, but police suspect speeding and reckless driving may have contributed to the tragedy.
"We have recovered two bodies from the wreckage and several injured passengers have been rushed to nearby hospitals," said a police official.
"The exact number of injured is still unclear, but we are working to provide assistance to all those affected," police official added.
Rescue teams and emergency services were quick to respond to the accident and a rescue operation was launched to extract passengers trapped in the wreckage.
Recent Stories
Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waziristan: ISPR
Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washington
“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover
US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac river, search underway for mo ..
UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ties with China
Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on off-piste routes
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025
Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries
Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House'
CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%
Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first half of 2024, fueling demand for ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Passenger bus overturns near Kotli Kohala, 2 fatalities reported4 minutes ago
-
Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waziristan: ISPR12 minutes ago
-
Mian Latif warns PTI's founder lust for power continues to destabilize country14 minutes ago
-
KP,P&DD organizes review meeting on development projects in division24 minutes ago
-
UK-based Pak-Kashmir diaspora forum felicitates newly inducted Pakistan-origin MPs as British PM's T ..24 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz felicitates as Shaista Malik appointed WPL's country ambassador34 minutes ago
-
Former DN arrives in city to discuss political situation34 minutes ago
-
Rivalry claims life54 minutes ago
-
16 power thieves arrested54 minutes ago
-
“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz condoles deaths in Washington DC plane crash1 hour ago
-
Naqvi briefs PM about his US visit, Champions Trophy preparations2 hours ago