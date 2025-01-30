Open Menu

Passenger Bus Overturns Near Kotli Kohala, 2 Fatalities Reported

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) At least 2 people were killed and multiple others injured in a accident on the Rawalpindi-Muzaffarabad highway on Thursday, as a passenger bus overturned near Kotli Kohala.

According to police sources, the bus was traveling from Rawalpindi to Baloch Baithak when it lost control and overturned near Kotli Kohala and claimed two lives on the spot, private news channel reported.

The cause of the accident is yet to be determined, but police suspect speeding and reckless driving may have contributed to the tragedy.

"We have recovered two bodies from the wreckage and several injured passengers have been rushed to nearby hospitals," said a police official.

"The exact number of injured is still unclear, but we are working to provide assistance to all those affected," police official added.

Rescue teams and emergency services were quick to respond to the accident and a rescue operation was launched to extract passengers trapped in the wreckage.

