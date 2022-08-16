Passenger bus overturns near Sukkur, 6 died, 25 injured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Six people were dead and more than 25 people sustained injuries when a passenger bus overturned near Sukkur here on Tuesday.

As per local Police, the accident occurred at the National Highway near Sukkur-Multan Motorway inter change, where a passenger bus overturned, killing six persons on the spot.

More than 25 other passengers were also wounded in the accident.

The ill-fated bus was heading to Karachi from Peshawar.

Rescue teams reached at the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby medical facility.