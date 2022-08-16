Passenger Bus Overturns Near Sukkur, 6 Died, 25 Injured
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2022 | 12:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Six people were dead and more than 25 people sustained injuries when a passenger bus overturned near Sukkur here on Tuesday.
As per local Police, the accident occurred at the National Highway near Sukkur-Multan Motorway inter change, where a passenger bus overturned, killing six persons on the spot.
More than 25 other passengers were also wounded in the accident.
The ill-fated bus was heading to Karachi from Peshawar.
Rescue teams reached at the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby medical facility.