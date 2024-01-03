Open Menu

Passenger Bus Rams Into Van Due To Dense Fog In DG Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2024 | 10:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) An overspeeding passenger bus collided with a van near Dera Ghazi Khan due to dense fog on the road in which several passengers were injured early Wednesday morning.

Rescue 1122 sources said that a bus full of passengers sped straight into a van coming from the opposite

direction, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital. According to rescue sources, the incident took place due to poor visibility on the road.

