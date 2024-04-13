Passenger Bus Toppled Leaving 25 Injured
Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) A passenger bus overturned in Taxila resulting in injuries to 25 passengers here on Saturday.
Spokesman Rescue 1122, Muhammad Usman informed that the accident took place due to road slippage near Margalla bypass.
Rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot and the injured were shifted to the hospital after administering them first aid, he said adding five among 20 victims received serious injuries.
According to details, members of the Tablighi Jamaat were travelling in the bus.
