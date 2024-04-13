Open Menu

Passenger Bus Toppled Leaving 25 Injured

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Passenger bus toppled leaving 25 injured

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) A passenger bus overturned in Taxila resulting in injuries to 25 passengers here on Saturday.

Spokesman Rescue 1122, Muhammad Usman informed that the accident took place due to road slippage near Margalla bypass.

Rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot and the injured were shifted to the hospital after administering them first aid, he said adding five among 20 victims received serious injuries.

According to details, members of the Tablighi Jamaat were travelling in the bus.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Road Taxila Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe t ..

Single-tier structure and high taxes: the recipe to curb cigarette consumption

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

2 days ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

2 days ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

3 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

3 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan