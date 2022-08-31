Passenger buses without emergency door banned from Sept 7

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The National Highway and Motorway Police (NH & MP) has issued notices to transporters to introduce emergency exit doors in their buses till Sep 7, the date after which buses sans emergency exit would not be allowed to operate on Motorway (M4).

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The National Highway and Motorway Police (NH & MP) has issued notices to transporters to introduce emergency exit doors in their buses till Sep 7, the date after which buses sans emergency exit would not be allowed to operate on Motorway (M4).

In line with special directives of the Inspector General NH & MP Khalid Mahmood, the Zonal Commander MC-II Shahid Javed issued notices to all transporters that emergency door in passenger buses was need of the hour for public safety.

He said that evacuation in case of any emergency like situation was possible through emergency doors of the buses.

The motorway police under the supervision of Sector Commander M-4, Atif Chaudhry, has started implementation of IG NH&MP ordere regarding advocacy campaign among the transporters. The officials checked different buses and briefed passengers about the preventive measures and emergency exit through emergency door during emergency like situation.