UrduPoint.com

Passenger Buses Without Emergency Door Banned From Sept 7

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Passenger buses without emergency door banned from Sept 7

The National Highway and Motorway Police (NH & MP) has issued notices to transporters to introduce emergency exit doors in their buses till Sep 7, the date after which buses sans emergency exit would not be allowed to operate on Motorway (M4).

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The National Highway and Motorway Police (NH & MP) has issued notices to transporters to introduce emergency exit doors in their buses till Sep 7, the date after which buses sans emergency exit would not be allowed to operate on Motorway (M4).

In line with special directives of the Inspector General NH & MP Khalid Mahmood, the Zonal Commander MC-II Shahid Javed issued notices to all transporters that emergency door in passenger buses was need of the hour for public safety.

He said that evacuation in case of any emergency like situation was possible through emergency doors of the buses.

The motorway police under the supervision of Sector Commander M-4, Atif Chaudhry, has started implementation of IG NH&MP ordere regarding advocacy campaign among the transporters. The officials checked different buses and briefed passengers about the preventive measures and emergency exit through emergency door during emergency like situation.

Related Topics

Police Motorway All

Recent Stories

Restoration of 132 KV transmission line to be comp ..

Restoration of 132 KV transmission line to be completed by Friday: QESCO Spokesp ..

3 minutes ago
 Rescue operation in northern areas to be completed ..

Rescue operation in northern areas to be completed by Thursday: Amir Muqam

3 minutes ago
 166 Pakistani students selected for Erasmus+ Progr ..

166 Pakistani students selected for Erasmus+ Programme

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court orders to delete Azam Khan's ..

Islamabad High Court orders to delete Azam Khan's name from stop list

5 minutes ago
 Meeting of Russia-Iran Economic Commission to Be H ..

Meeting of Russia-Iran Economic Commission to Be Held by Yearend - Moscow

5 minutes ago
 HEC urges varsities to put collective efforts for ..

HEC urges varsities to put collective efforts for relief of flood affectees

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.