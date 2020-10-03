UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Passenger Caught With Pistol, Bullets At Islamabad Airport

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 12:00 PM

Passenger caught with pistol, bullets at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :A passenger was precluded from boarding a Karachi-bound flight after a pistol and bullets were seized from his possession at Islamabad International Airport on Saturday.

Sources told that the accused Dr Masroor Ali was found to be carrying a 9mm pistol, three magazines, and 32 bullets in a hand carry during checking at the airport.

He had an expired license of the seized gun, a private news channel reported.

The passenger was to board a private airline's flight, PA-207. He was handed over to the police for further investigation.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police From Airport

Recent Stories

#SackShireenMazari becomes top trend following sus ..

21 minutes ago

Legendary Gaming Experience is Closer Than You Thi ..

33 minutes ago

Pak Army kills two hardcore terrorists in north Wa ..

44 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 October 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Ottawa Probing Reports of Canadian Military Equipm ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.