Passenger caught with pistol, bullets at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :A passenger was precluded from boarding a Karachi-bound flight after a pistol and bullets were seized from his possession at Islamabad International Airport on Saturday.

Sources told that the accused Dr Masroor Ali was found to be carrying a 9mm pistol, three magazines, and 32 bullets in a hand carry during checking at the airport.

He had an expired license of the seized gun, a private news channel reported.

The passenger was to board a private airline's flight, PA-207. He was handed over to the police for further investigation.