Passenger coach caught fire near Kalar Kahar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) A passenger coach travelling from Rahim Yar Khan to Islamabad caught fire and was completely gutted near Kalar Kahar on Sunday, no casualties were reported.

According to Initial reports, Motorway police personnel swiftly responded to the emergency and safely evacuated all 49 passengers from the burning coach, as reported by a private news channel.

The fire erupted due to a short circuit.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident and a probe is currently ongoing.