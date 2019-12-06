UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Passenger Coach Over-turns Leaving One Dead, 10 Injured In Mithi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 11:37 PM

Passenger coach over-turns leaving one dead, 10 injured in Mithi

A passenger was killed and more than ten others sustained injuries when an air conditioned coach turned-turtle near Chhachhro on Umerkot Road Friday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :A passenger was killed and more than ten others sustained injuries when an air conditioned coach turned-turtle near Chhachhro on Umerkot Road Friday.

According to police, the coach was on the way to Mirpurkhas from Chhachhro, when it turned upside down due to over speeding.

One passenger identified as Alam Samejo died on the spot while more then 10 passengers sustained injuries.

The injured persons were shifted to Chhachhro hospital for medical treatment, police said.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Died From Coach

Recent Stories

International conference put forward recommendatio ..

4 minutes ago

Over a million children to be vaccinated against p ..

4 minutes ago

Child abuse: RPO airs public awareness message fro ..

4 minutes ago

Teen admits attempted murder of French boy at Lond ..

18 minutes ago

Dialogue, negotiation real solution to Iranian nuc ..

18 minutes ago

US Sanctions 4 Iraqi Nationals Over Human Rights A ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.