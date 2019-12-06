Passenger coach over-turns leaving one dead, 10 injured in Mithi

(@imziishan)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :A passenger was killed and more than ten others sustained injuries when an air conditioned coach turned-turtle near Chhachhro on Umerkot Road Friday.

According to police, the coach was on the way to Mirpurkhas from Chhachhro, when it turned upside down due to over speeding.

One passenger identified as Alam Samejo died on the spot while more then 10 passengers sustained injuries.

The injured persons were shifted to Chhachhro hospital for medical treatment, police said.