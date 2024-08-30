Passenger Coach Overturns On Highway, 1 Dead, 10 Injured
Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 02:40 PM
NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) One passenger was killed while others 10 were injured when a passenger coach overturned on the national highway near Moro close to Naushehro Feroze, on Friday.
According to the Police, the accident occurred when the coach traveling from Karachi to Punjab lost control on the slippery road due to rain.
The vehicle overturned, resulting in the casualty and injuries.
Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and rescued the passengers.
The body of the deceased passenger and the 10 injured individuals were shifted to the Taluka Hospital in Moro for treatment.
Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident which appears to have been due to the wet road conditions on the national highway.
APP/aam/378
