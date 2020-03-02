UrduPoint.com
Passenger Coach-truck Collision Kills Six In Mastung District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 09:40 AM

Passenger coach-truck collision kills six in Mastung district

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Atleast six persons were killed and 15 others sustained serious injuries when a passenger coach collided with a truck on National Highway near Chaman Hotel in Mastung district on wee hours of Monday.

Rescue officials said bodies and injured were shifted to hospital where the condition of some more wounded people was stated to be critical, private news channels, radio reported.

Police impounded both vehicles and registered a case.

