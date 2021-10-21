UrduPoint.com

Passenger Coaster Falls Off The Road Into River Leaving 3 Dead

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 09:53 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :At least three people were killed and 17 injured when a passenger coaster went off the road into river side at Jalavei village in Neelum Valley district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), some 150 kilometers from here on Thursday evening, said Commissioner.

Commissioner Muzaffarabad division Masood-ur-Rehman said the coaster was coming Tau Butt village, end point of Neelum Valley to Kail town when the driver lost control over the steering and it fell off the road into river leaving 3 people dead and 17 injured who were shifted to nearby health facility by local people.

