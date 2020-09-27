(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :A passenger died of heart attack at the departure lounge after boarding as he was bound to travel to Dubai from Sialkot International Airport here Sunday.

An airport official said that deceased Tariq Javaid, 36, was waiting at the departure lounge for his flight when he suffered a heart attack and died on the spot.

The body was handed over to the family.