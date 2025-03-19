Passenger dies after falling from train

(@FahadShabbir)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) A passenger here on Wednesday died after falling from the running train at Railway station.

The police said the body has been identified as Gulzar Ahmed, a resident of Muhammadabad.

He died on the spot, they added.

The body had been handed over to the heirs after fulfilling legal formalities.

