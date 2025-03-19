Passenger dies due to falling from train

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) A passenger here on Wednesday died as he fall from the train in hurry on Railway station.

The police said the body has been identified as Gulzar Ahmed, a resident of Muhammadabad.

He died on the spot, they added.

The body had been handed over to heirs after legal formalities.

