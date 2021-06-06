UrduPoint.com
Passenger Dies During Travel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

Passenger dies during travel

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :A passenger namely Muhammad Asghar, resident of Lahore, was found dead on his seat at a Hiace van while traveling to Khangarh, on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, they received the dead body and shifted it to Rural Health Centre Khangarh.

Rescue 1122 officials stated that the person could be patient of Asthma as they found two inhaler from pockets of the passenger.

They handed over mobile phone and other valuables to Police concerned. The police informed the heirs of the deceased persons.

