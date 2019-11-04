UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Passenger Dies, Seven Injured As Flying Coach Collides With Car

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 01:06 PM

Passenger dies, seven injured as flying coach collides with car

A man died and seven others injured during a collision between flying coach and motorcar here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :A man died and seven others injured during a collision between flying coach and motorcar here on Monday.

Police said the tragic incident occurred on Peshawar-Kohat Road near Jangali check-post where a speedy car collided with a flying coach, killing one passenger on the spot and seven others injured.

Wrong overtaking was the major reason behind the accident. Police and rescue workers rushed to the spot and shifted injured to hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Road Car Died Man Coach

Recent Stories

Hira Mani expected to be part of famous TV show Me ..

6 minutes ago

Chinese Yuan strengthens last week

6 minutes ago

Turkey's automotive exports reach $25.4B in 10 mon ..

3 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

3 minutes ago

Excise recovers 6000gm opium from car

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Post issues commemorative tickets on 550t ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.