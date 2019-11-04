Passenger dies, seven injured as flying coach collides with car

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :A man died and seven others injured during a collision between flying coach and motorcar here on Monday.

Police said the tragic incident occurred on Peshawar-Kohat Road near Jangali check-post where a speedy car collided with a flying coach, killing one passenger on the spot and seven others injured.

Wrong overtaking was the major reason behind the accident. Police and rescue workers rushed to the spot and shifted injured to hospital.