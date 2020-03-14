UrduPoint.com
Passenger Flights Suspended From Sialkot Airport

Faizan Hashmi 8 seconds ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 05:00 PM

Passenger flights suspended from Sialkot Airport

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :-:All international passenger flights to the foreign destinations from Sialkot international airport have been suspended with immediate effect.

According to Sialkot airport's Manager Public Relations Abdul Shakur Mirza, flights were suspended as preventive measures to avert corona virus.

He said that all international flights would remain suspended till March 31, 2020.

However, domestic flights will remain operational at Sialkot international airport, he added.

