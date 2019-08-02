UrduPoint.com
Passenger Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 02:50 PM

Passenger killed, another injured in road accident in Faisalabad

One passenger was killed while another sustained injuries in a road traffic accident in the area of Khurarianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) -:One passenger was killed while another sustained injuries in a road traffic accident in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 said Friday that a speedy truck hit a bus parked at a road side near petrol pump Khurarianwala.

Conseuqently, 35-year-old passenger Muhammad Sadiq son of Shabbir Ahmad resident of Sammundri received serious injuries and died on the spot, while 48-year-old Muhammad Abbas son of Ismaeel resident of Sialkot was shifted to Khurarianwala hospital.

