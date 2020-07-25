Passenger succumbs to injuries

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :A passenger injured in a jeep accident on other day has died in civil hospital Hyderabad on Saturday.

According to details, a jeep was overturned near Islamkot yesterday due to which one person was killed on the spot while 10 others got injured.

Today, 20-years-old Sukhji s/o Maooji bheel succumbed to his injuries in civil hospital Hyderabad. Two injured were referred to Hyderabad over critical condition while others were in stable condition, doctors said.