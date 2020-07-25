UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Passenger Succumbs To Injuries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Passenger succumbs to injuries

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :A passenger injured in a jeep accident on other day has died in civil hospital Hyderabad on Saturday.

According to details, a jeep was overturned near Islamkot yesterday due to which one person was killed on the spot while 10 others got injured.

Today, 20-years-old Sukhji s/o Maooji bheel succumbed to his injuries in civil hospital Hyderabad. Two injured were referred to Hyderabad over critical condition while others were in stable condition, doctors said.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Died Hyderabad Jeep

Recent Stories

DEWA, Siemens organise technology talk ‘Scenario ..

15 minutes ago

Disposal of cases is not possible within 30 days, ..

22 minutes ago

PML-N leader approaches KP Chief secy for action o ..

25 minutes ago

Imam-ul-Haq is fit for batting: PCB

30 minutes ago

SEWA implements 5 strategic water lines

30 minutes ago

No power load-shedding during Eid holidays across ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.