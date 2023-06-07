UrduPoint.com

Passenger Train Caught Fire Due To Short Circuit Near Taxila

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Passenger train caught fire due to short circuit near Taxila

Two bogies including the power section of the Rehman Baba Express burnt after its power section catches fire due to a short circuit near Taxila railway station on Wednesday

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Two bogies including the power section of the Rehman Baba Express burnt after its power section catches fire due to a short circuit near Taxila railway station on Wednesday.

According to railway authorities, as the Karachi-bound Rehman Baba Express coming from Peshawar left Taxila railway station and reached Museum Road the power section of the train caught fire which also engulfed the other bogie.

As the fire spread like a jungle fire, some passengers jumped from the moving train. Later fire tenders of the local defense organization and Rescue 1122 reached the spot and extinguished the fire. No loss of life was reported.

Railway authorities present at the place of the incident announced that an inquiry into the incident would be initiated soon to ascertain the cause of the incident and departmental action against the neglected staff.

