Passenger Train Derails Near Tando Adam, No Loss Of Life Reported

Sat 26th June 2021 | 09:32 PM

Passenger train derails near Tando Adam, no loss of life reported

A train transporting passengers from Karachi to Rawalpindi met with an accident in Sanghar district on Saturday but no passenger was injured in the incident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :A train transporting passengers from Karachi to Rawalpindi met with an accident in Sanghar district on Saturday but no passenger was injured in the incident.

According to the police, the Rehman Baba Express collided with a truck trawler carrying a LNG container, leaving one of its carriages derailed and disrupted movement of trains on both the tracks.

The police informed that the vehicle stopped reportedly due to some fault at Khudabad railway crossing near Tando Adam. Moments later, the train approached the crossing, giving enough time to the driver and cleaner to escape from the vehicle.

The police said the train applied emergency brakes due to which one of its carriages derailed.

The Pakistan Railways moved heavy machinery to put on track thederailed bogie and to repair damaged part of the track.

