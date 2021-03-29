UrduPoint.com
Passenger Van Crushes Six School Children To Death In Khairpur

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 01:09 PM

Passenger van crushes six school children to death in Khairpur

At least six school children died when a speeding passenger van ran them over in Khairpur on Monday

At least six school children died when a speeding passenger van ran them over in Khairpur on Monday.

According to the police, the accident occurred near Kot Lalu town of the Khairpur district.

Three of the children died on the spot while the rest succumbed to their injuries at a hospital, a private news channel reported.

On getting information, local people rushed to the spot of the accident and shifted the deceased and injured to the nearest hospital on their own.

Police have registered a case and further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

