Passenger Van Falls Into Indus River; 5 Wounded

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 10:40 AM

Passenger van falls into Indus River; 5 wounded

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Five persons were critically injured when a passenger van carrying 20 passengers fell into the Indus River on early Monday morning.

Police informed that passenger van was on its way to Skardu from Rawalpindi city.

The bus authorities said driver lost control over bus while taking a sharp turn, in result it plummeted into the river, a private news channels reported.

The rescue work started operation immediately and shifted injured to a nearby hospital.

