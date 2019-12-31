UrduPoint.com
Passenger Van Falls Into Ravine Leavind 4 Dead, Several Injured In Azad Kashmir

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 10:40 AM

Passenger van falls into ravine leavind 4 dead, several injured in Azad Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Four persons killed and several others wounded when a passenger van plunged into a ravine in Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Tuesday.

The passenger van veered off course while negotiating a sharp curve and fell below the road into a ravine near Mirpur AJK, a private news channel reported.

According to the rescue sources, all deceased and wounded belonged to a same family.

The rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted bodies and injured to the nearby hospital, officials said.

