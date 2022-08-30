Passenger van-pickup truck collision kills 7 in Khuzdar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :At least seven people including four women were killed when a van and a speedy pickup truck collided at Khuzdar Karachi National Highway in Quetta city on Tuesday afternoon.

According to rescue sources, the passengers were travelling in van when their vehicle collided with the pickup coming from the other direction, which killed seven people on the spot, ptv news channel reported.

Following the accident, rescue teams and local police reached the site immediately after they were informed.

Their bodies have been shifted to government teaching hospital Khuzdar for identification and medico-legal procedures.

Further investigations on the matter are underway.