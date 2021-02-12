UrduPoint.com
Passenger Van-trailer Collision Hurt Eight In Sahiwal

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :At least eight persons were critically injured as a passenger van collided head-on with a trailer coming from the opposite side at G. T Road Sahiwal on Friday morning.

As per details, the ill-fated incident took place in Sahiwal when a speeding passenger van collided with a trailer coming from the opposite direction, injured eight persons.

The rescue teams and police rushed to the spot and shifted injured to Civil hospital, a private news channel reported.

Further investigation were underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

