Passenger van-trailer collision hurt eight in Sahiwal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :At least eight persons were critically injured as a passenger van collided head-on with a trailer coming from the opposite side at G. T Road Sahiwal on Friday morning.

The rescue teams and police rushed to the spot and shifted injured to Civil hospital, a private news channel reported.

Further investigation were underway.