Passenger Vehicles Without Emergency Gates To Be Barred On Motorways After Oct 10

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :In a bid to ensure public safety, passenger vehicles having non functional or missing emergency gates would be barred to travel on motorways after 10th October.

"The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) wants to ensure public safety by all means on highways and roads across the country," an NHMP official told APP on Tuesday.

He said special instructions had also been issued to all passenger vehicle owners and related persons in this regard.

"The presence of emergency gates in all buses and their proper functioning should be ensured by all means for the safety of passengers," he said.

He was of the view that if the said initiative was not taken then buses would not be allowed to ply on the motorways after October 10.

In this regard, the mobile education Unit M2 North has launched a special campaign to provide awareness to the passengers and the correct way to use emergency gates in the buses.

The official said the availability of glass breaking hammers should also be ensured in buses as for emergencies. "The checking of buses in this regard is going on regular basis on the motorways," he said.

He said we have also requested the passenger buses owners to install trackers in their vehicles and give access to NHMP as to ensure passengers safety. "The maximum speed of the passenger buses on Motorways should be 110km/h, therefore through trackers we want to ensure the speed limit is being properly followed," he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

