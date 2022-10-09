UrduPoint.com

Passenger Vehicles Without Emergency Gates Will Not Allow At Motorways

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Passenger vehicles without emergency gates will not allow at Motorways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :To ensure public safety, the passenger vehicles lacking emergency gates or its proper functioning, would be barred to travel on motorways after October 10.

"The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) wants to ensure public safety by all means on highways and roads across the country," a NHMP official told APP.

He said special instructions have also been issued to all passenger vehicle owners, base managers and related persons in this regard. "The presence of emergency gates in all buses and its proper functioning should be ensured by all means for the safety of passengers," he said.

He was of the view that if the said initiative was not taken then buses would not be allowed to ply on the motorways after October 10.

In this regard, the mobile education Unit M2 North has launched a special campaign to provide awareness to the passengers and the correct way to use emergency gates in the buses.

The official said the availability of glass breaking hammers should also be ensured in buses as for emergencies.

"The checking of buses in this regard is going on regular basis on the motorways," he said.

He said we have also requested the passenger buses owners to install trackers in their vehicles and give access to NHMP as to ensure passengers safety. "The maximum speed of the passenger buses on Motorways should be 110km/h, therefore through trackers we want to ensure the speed limit is being properly followed," he said.

Related Topics

Police Education Motorway Mobile Vehicles Vehicle October All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th October 2022

24 hours ago
 Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove N ..

Zelenskyy's Calls for 'Preemptive' Strikes Prove Necessity of Special Operation ..

1 day ago
 Arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) blessing for su ..

Arrival of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) blessing for suffering humanity: Prime Minist ..

1 day ago
 North Korea Launches Two Short-Range Ballistic Mis ..

North Korea Launches Two Short-Range Ballistic Missiles - Reports

1 day ago
 Some 20% of French Filling Stations Short on Fuel ..

Some 20% of French Filling Stations Short on Fuel Due to TotalEnergies Strike - ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.