Passenger vehicles without emergency gates will not allow at Motorways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :To ensure public safety, the passenger vehicles lacking emergency gates or its proper functioning, would be barred to travel on motorways after October 10.

"The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) wants to ensure public safety by all means on highways and roads across the country," a NHMP official told APP.

He said special instructions have also been issued to all passenger vehicle owners, base managers and related persons in this regard. "The presence of emergency gates in all buses and its proper functioning should be ensured by all means for the safety of passengers," he said.

He was of the view that if the said initiative was not taken then buses would not be allowed to ply on the motorways after October 10.

In this regard, the mobile education Unit M2 North has launched a special campaign to provide awareness to the passengers and the correct way to use emergency gates in the buses.

The official said the availability of glass breaking hammers should also be ensured in buses as for emergencies.

"The checking of buses in this regard is going on regular basis on the motorways," he said.

He said we have also requested the passenger buses owners to install trackers in their vehicles and give access to NHMP as to ensure passengers safety. "The maximum speed of the passenger buses on Motorways should be 110km/h, therefore through trackers we want to ensure the speed limit is being properly followed," he said.