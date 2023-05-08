UrduPoint.com

Passenger With Fake ID Offloaded From Belgium Flight

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2023 | 02:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The Immigration section of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday offloaded a passenger with fake identity from a flight bound for Belgium.

According to the FIA, a passenger namely Javed who was onboard the flight (QR601) for Belgium was offloaded for having a fake resident card in Belgium.

He was also having a fake Croatian passport, identity card and driving license.

The passenger was taken into custody and shifted to Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Peshawar for further interrogation and legal procedure.

