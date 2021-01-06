UrduPoint.com
Passengers Advised To Keep Into Consideration Increase In Their Time To Reach Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 04:42 PM

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday advised its local passengers to keep into consideration that their time reaching airport can grow due to sit-ins, being staged at different intersections in the provincial capital, with possible chance of missing flights to different destinations

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday advised its local passengers to keep into consideration that their time reaching airport can grow due to sit-ins, being staged at different intersections in the provincial capital, with possible chance of missing flights to different destinations.

Reminding that as per PIA rules passengers for international flights must reach airport minimum four hours before departure time and minimum two hours for domestic flights, due to intensive security arrangements at the airports, the PIA spokesman said time margin must necessarily be ensured so as to avert any inconvenience.

Passengers were also advised to keep themselves updated through national carriers' flight enquiry service or its call center.

It is for the second consecutive day that protestors representing Hazara community along with members of civil society have blocked parts of different thoroughfares in the port city against killing of miners at Mach coal field on Sunday (January three). Call for Wednesday protest was given by Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen resulting in halt to traffic flow in different parts of the city.

Consequent traffic jams have resulted in serious inconvenience to the people in general and patients in particular.

