Passengers boarding PIA flights to be pre-screened at Beijing Airport

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as a precautionary measure will have all the passengers to be pre-screened at the Beijing Airport before departure of its flights to Pakistan in view of the Coronavirus outbreak in China.

According to a PIA spokeman, necessary instructions had been passed to the PIA's station management at China and the crew operating the flights.

Meanwhile, the airline officials have contacted the Federal Health Services to also take necessary screening measures upon arrival of flights from Beijing. PIA operates two flights per week from Islamabad to Beijing and vice versa.