Passengers Bus Tragedy: FIR Registered Against Bus Owners

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Passengers bus tragedy: FIR registered against bus owners

Police registered a first information report (FIR) against the owners of the passengers bus, which fell into a ravine and claimed 41 lives in Balochistan's Lasbela district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Police registered a first information report (FIR) against the owners of the passengers bus, which fell into a ravine and claimed 41 lives in Balochistan's Lasbela district.

The case was lodged on behalf of police against the two bus owners, the source said.

Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Quddus Bizenjo had taken a notice of the incident and directed the police to lodge a case against the bus company owners for their negligence. The driver of the bus Saleem Shah also died in the deadly accident.

Initial investigation suggests that the driver of the bus lost control and the bus fell into a ravine near Bela area of Lasbela district.

"The Government has taken notice of the incident and it needs to be probed properly", Chief Secretary Balochistan Aziz Uqaili said.

