Passengers coach washed away in rainy rally

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) ::The flying coach was crossing the rainy rally at Talash Bazar near Talash Chakdara GT Road was washed away with several people on board the vehicle injured, Police confirmed the incident here on Saturday.

Several people were injured when a flying coach fell in a rainy rally, The Police spokesman said, by not confirming the total of the injured persons.

However, soon after the incident the local people carried out rescue operations and removed the injured passengers trapped in the flying coach.

The injured were shifted to Talash Hospital for medical treatment with Talash Chakdara GT Road remained closed for traffic for an hour, however, filing this report, the GT road was restored for traffic after the reduction of the rain rally that swept aside the passenger coach which was badly damaged as well.