Passengers complains to increasing of fares of transports

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Passengers are facing acute difficulties as transporters have increased fares before Eid.

As per details, the passengers said that the transporters were exploiting them.

"Everyone will go to celebrate Eid with their families, so keeping this in view, the transporters are exploiting poor people," said the passengers.

It is to mention over here that most of the people in Sukkur and its adjoining areas are migrants from various parts of the country who have to go to celebrate Eid with their families in native cities and towns.

The Passengers said"It is not the first time that the transporters are exploiting them, adding they said on every Eid, the transporters repeat this by increasing fare at their own."They demanded that the district administration should take advance measures to control the situation and action against the transporters.