Passengers, Drivers Vaccinated At M-2, Motorway Choke

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 02:37 PM

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) along with Secretary RTA Rawalpindi and Motorway Police on Friday checked the vaccination status of passengers and drivers of public transport at M-2 and Motorway Choke

The teams inspected the vaccination certificates of passengers on buses of various routes.

Vaccinations were given to unvaccinated passengers on buses by the District Health Team on the spot.

NCOC and RTA teams directed the drivers and passengers that they would not allow to travel without vaccination.

