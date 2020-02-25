UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Passengers Entering Pakistan To Submit Health Declaration Form

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 11:38 PM

Passengers entering Pakistan to submit health declaration form

As per instruction from the health ministry, all passengers entering Pakistan will be required to submit a health declaration form which would include contact details and brief travel history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :As per instruction from the health ministry, all passengers entering Pakistan will be required to submit a health declaration form which would include contact details and brief travel history.

According to Ministry of National Health Services, a small amendment is done in the form and the submission of those completed form will be necessary for entering Pakistan. Health declaration card will be distributed amongst all the passengers in plane.

In accordance with the instructions of the government and in view of novel coronavirus outbreak, all passengers have been advised to fill up the form and handover to the health staff in the international arrival lounge.

It added non-compliance will result in denial of entry to the country. The form contains demographic information of passenger, travel history and health status like issue of fever, cough and shortness of breath and these forms are made for easiness of public.

Related Topics

Pakistan All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima condoles Suzanne Mubarak on death o ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condole family of late former Egyptian ..

26 minutes ago

RAK Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death of ..

1 hour ago

Hamed bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX 2020

2 hours ago

Uzbekistan celebrates 537th birth anniversary of e ..

3 minutes ago

EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Says Next Round of Talk ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.