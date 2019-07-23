Passengers escape unhurt in another train derailment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Karachi bound Zakriya Express narrowly escaped from disaster following derailment of locomotive, power van and a coach near Kotri Railway Junction Tuesday morning.

According to railway officials, the incident occurred during changing of track at the outer signal of Kotri Railway Junction, however no casualty was reported as a result of derailment of locomotive, power van and a coach except halting of railway traffic both at up and down tracks.

After receiving information, the Divisional Superintendent Railway Karachi reached at Kotri Railway Station and supervised the work of the restoration of railway traffic. After hours long efforts, the railway traffic has been restored by the engineers, the officials informed and added that inquiry has also been initiated to ascertain the causes of derailment.