UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Passengers Face Inconvenience Due To Delay In Qatar Flights' Integration With CAA System

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

Passengers face inconvenience due to delay in Qatar flights' integration with CAA system

Air passengers arriving in Pakistan have faced some inconvenience due to delay in integration of flight schedules from Qatar Airways with the system of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), a spokesman said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Air passengers arriving in Pakistan have faced some inconvenience due to delay in integration of flight schedules from Qatar Airways with the system of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), a spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Due to delay in integration of flight schedules from Qatar Airways with the system of Civil Aviation Authority, there has been some inconvenience to passengers traveling to Pakistan," Spokesman for Aviation Division Abdul Sattar Khokhar said in a brief statement.

He said the CAA had rectified the problem and the operation of Qatar Airways was expected to resume as per schedule shortly.

Related Topics

Pakistan Qatar From

Recent Stories

Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Addresses ..

3 minutes ago

UN condemns terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exc ..

32 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes regional interactive anti- ..

41 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen: ‘We cooperate with Russia on Issue ..

41 minutes ago

US Does Not See Astana Format as 'Particularly Hel ..

2 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad cleanses maj ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.