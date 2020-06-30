Passengers face inconvenience due to delay in Qatar flights' integration with CAA system

Air passengers arriving in Pakistan have faced some inconvenience due to delay in integration of flight schedules from Qatar Airways with the system of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), a spokesman said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Air passengers arriving in Pakistan have faced some inconvenience due to delay in integration of flight schedules from Qatar Airways with the system of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), a spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Due to delay in integration of flight schedules from Qatar Airways with the system of Civil Aviation Authority, there has been some inconvenience to passengers traveling to Pakistan," Spokesman for Aviation Division Abdul Sattar Khokhar said in a brief statement.

He said the CAA had rectified the problem and the operation of Qatar Airways was expected to resume as per schedule shortly.