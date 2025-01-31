Open Menu

Passengers Injured As Train Derails

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Passengers injured as train derails

SHIKHUPUEA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Several passengers on Friday got injured as three coaches of Shalimar Express derailed near Shahdara.

The official sources said the train was travelling from Lahore to Karachi.

The schedules of many trains had been disturbed due to the accident, they added.

The rescue teams provide first aid to the injured on the occasion, they said, adding critical injured persons had been shifted to nearby hospitals.

APP/rft/378

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condol ..

UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over victims of stampede ..

6 minutes ago
 Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens

Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direc ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direct flights to Addis Ababa

1 hour ago
 TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Stud ..

TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Studies sign agreement

1 hour ago
 Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in ..

Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in 2024

2 hours ago
 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 ho ..

Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees

3 hours ago
China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring ..

China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday

4 hours ago
 UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Febr ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February

4 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International Humanitarian and Philanthropic ..

5 hours ago
 UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference Fe ..

UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference February 19

5 hours ago
 Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 ..

Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 pct despite waning chip demand

6 hours ago
 Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners

Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan