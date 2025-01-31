Passengers Injured Due To Train’s Derailment
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SHIKUPUEA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Several passengers on Friday got injured as three coaches of Shalimar Express derailed near Shahdara.
The official sources said the train was travelling from Lahore to Karachi.
The schedules of many trains had been disturbed due to the accident, they added.
The rescue teams provide first aid to the injured on the occasion, they said, adding critical injured persons had been shifted to nearby hospitals.
APP/rft/378
