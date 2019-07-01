UrduPoint.com
Passengers No More Allowed To Carry Naswar On Flights

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 21 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 01:48 PM

Passengers no more allowed to carry Naswar on flights

If someone still carries Naswar to the flight, it will be considered a punishable offense.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 1st July, 2019) The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has banned carrying Naswar on all the flights.

According to a notification issued by CAA, carrying Naswar in flights is banned and if someone still carries Naswar to the flight, it will be considered a punishable offense.

The notification mentioned that all the Arab countries have included Naswar in the list of narcotics.

The CAA warned that from now onwards, strict action will be taken against passengers carrying naswar in their luggage. The passengers carrying Naswar with them would have to face legal proceedings.

The ban applies to the Hajj pilgrims as well.

The CAA and airport security force have placed banners at all the airports in this regard. The passengers have been advised against carrying Naswar in the banners.

