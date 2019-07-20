Passengers of PIA flight PK 605 escape fatality

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :PIA flight PK 605, while landing at Gilgit airport this morning slightly skid off the runway.

All passengers remained safe and disembarked safely from the aircraft, said a PIA spokesman mentioning that it had flown from Islamabad to Gilgit.

The pilot skillfully in control landed the aircraft and all passengers were safe and no injury was caused to any one.

The return flight to Islamabad took off with passengers after a delay of three hours as the runway was temporarily closed by CAA.

Meanwhile, CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik taking notice of the incident has ordered an immediate inquiry.

Both pilots have been grounded till the inquiry is complete and to be cleared by the investigation board.

CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik has thanked Corps Commander- 10 Corps Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar and Air Vice Marshal Moeed Khan, Air Officer Commanding Northern Air Command for the swift and prompt support at Gilgit Airport.