Open Menu

Passengers Rescued From Terbela Dam Swamp In Swift Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Passengers rescued from Terbela Dam swamp in swift operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) All 80 passengers, including women and children, trapped in a boat stuck in the swamp of Terbela Dam on Sunday, have been successfully rescued by district authorities.

According to a private news Channel, the boat, carrying passengers, became stuck in the swamp due to a decrease in the water level at Terbela Dam.

The boat was en route from Torghar to Haripur and got trapped in the swamp near Chandni Chowk.

The passengers, including women and children, were stranded for four hours.

Upon learning about the incident the district administration promptly took action. Assistant Commissioner and rescue teams were dispatched to Terbela Lake.

After more than an hour of rescue operations, all passengers were safely evacuated and transported to a secure location. A statement from the district administration confirmed that all the passengers were safely rescued from the stuck boat.

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality awards project to build five co ..

Dubai Municipality awards project to build five community neighbourhood councils

8 minutes ago
 Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champ ..

Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champion, billion viewers worldwide

8 minutes ago
 Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai ..

Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai CommerCity

38 minutes ago
 AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow ..

AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow with 1,250 global speakers

1 hour ago
 Dubai Autism Centre launches 19th awareness campai ..

Dubai Autism Centre launches 19th awareness campaign

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet ..

Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Determining Non-Re ..

2 hours ago
Building sustainable world-class health system ens ..

Building sustainable world-class health system ensures high-quality healthcare: ..

2 hours ago
 UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatm ..

UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatment centres in Gaza

2 hours ago
 UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow

UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai

Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai

4 hours ago
 Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fib ..

Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA expands electricity distribution network to m ..

DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan