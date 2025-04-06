Passengers Rescued From Terbela Dam Swamp In Swift Operation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) All 80 passengers, including women and children, trapped in a boat stuck in the swamp of Terbela Dam on Sunday, have been successfully rescued by district authorities.
According to a private news Channel, the boat, carrying passengers, became stuck in the swamp due to a decrease in the water level at Terbela Dam.
The boat was en route from Torghar to Haripur and got trapped in the swamp near Chandni Chowk.
The passengers, including women and children, were stranded for four hours.
Upon learning about the incident the district administration promptly took action. Assistant Commissioner and rescue teams were dispatched to Terbela Lake.
After more than an hour of rescue operations, all passengers were safely evacuated and transported to a secure location. A statement from the district administration confirmed that all the passengers were safely rescued from the stuck boat.
