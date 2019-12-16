UrduPoint.com
Passengers to get seat up-gradation facility during flight under PIA new scheme

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) Pakistan International Airlines has introduced a new scheme for passengers travelling abroad under reforms process.Under this new scheme, passengers will get the facility of up gradation of their seat during flight.

Passengers of economy class will take benefit of this facility with the payment of fixed amount.A formal circular has also been issued by PIA flight services department.This facility will be available in all flights going to Gulf states, Britain, Europe, Japan, Canada, and Saudi Arabia.From this step, income of department would also be increased besides additional travel facilities to passengers.

