UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Passengers To Pay Airport Tax In Pak Rupees Instead Of US$: CAA

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 11:10 PM

Passengers to pay airport tax in Pak rupees instead of US$: CAA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to take airport charges in Pak rupees instead of US Dollars at the airports across the country from international passengers.

A CAA notification issued here said, "in order to avoid any inconvenience to the passengers, the Airport Charges (INFR+SEC) payable by the passengers earlier at the rate of US$ 20, have been rationalized for payment at a fixed amount of Pak Rupees (Rs 2800) per departing international passenger.

"All airlines operators are required to ensure compliance in true letter and spirit".

Earlier, international passengers were required to pay $20 as airport charges and the rate has now been rationalized to Rs 2,800 per passenger on international departures with immediateeffect.

Related Topics

All From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE, S. Korea advancing cooperation

40 minutes ago

Expats&#039; remittances stand at AED38.41 bn in Q ..

2 hours ago

UAE ambassador to Bahrain conveys Mohamed bin Zaye ..

2 hours ago

UAE economy grows by 2.2 pc in Q1-2019

2 hours ago

&#039;Sheikh Zayed Highway&#039; extension project ..

4 hours ago

Global Prosperity Initiative reaffirms commitment ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.