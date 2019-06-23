Passengers to pay airport tax in Pak rupees instead of US$: CAA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to take airport charges in Pak rupees instead of US Dollars at the airports across the country from international passengers.

A CAA notification issued here said, "in order to avoid any inconvenience to the passengers, the Airport Charges (INFR+SEC) payable by the passengers earlier at the rate of US$ 20, have been rationalized for payment at a fixed amount of Pak Rupees (Rs 2800) per departing international passenger.

"All airlines operators are required to ensure compliance in true letter and spirit".

Earlier, international passengers were required to pay $20 as airport charges and the rate has now been rationalized to Rs 2,800 per passenger on international departures with immediateeffect.