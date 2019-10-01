UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Passengers Travelling Ratio Increases After More Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 03:20 PM

Passengers travelling ratio increases after more facilities

Divisional Transport Officer Railways (DTO) Tahir Masood Marwat said passengers travelling ratio has increased here after refurbishing of all railways tracks and signal system across the division under flood rehabilitation project which got completed recently

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) -:Divisional Transport Officer Railways (DTO) Tahir Masood Marwat said passengers travelling ratio has increased here after refurbishing of all railways tracks and signal system across the division under flood rehabilitation project which got completed recently.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, he claimed that situation in Multan is much better unlike rest of other six railways divisions operational in country.

He said a regular 'control meeting' was being conducted locally, to review security report prepared over 'standard laying and fixing of railways tracks existing at different sections in the division'.

The meeting was being chaired by Divisional Superintendent Ameer Daud Pota, and attended by all district and assistant transport officers. He said they were working hard to 'not leave a single loophole' regarding security of tracks.

Multan division has computer based signals system which was giving good performance, he observed.

The officer said that overall number of railways passengers surged remarkably as Railways had initiated exclusive measures to facilitate passengers.

Related Topics

Multan Flood All

Recent Stories

Religious Ministry to start returning HGO's guaran ..

3 minutes ago

Urgent measures for protection of endangered speci ..

3 minutes ago

Several Protesters Detained in Hong Kong - Sputnik ..

3 minutes ago

The All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) condoles de ..

3 minutes ago

Adil Bashir takes charge as Chairman APTMA Punjab

3 minutes ago

Law enforcement agencies are looking helpless befo ..

8 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.