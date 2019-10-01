Passengers travelling ratio increases after more facilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Divisional Transport Officer Railways (DTO) Tahir Masood Marwat said passengers travelling ratio has increased here after refurbishing of all railways tracks and signal system across the division under flood rehabilitation project which got completed recently

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) -:Divisional Transport Officer Railways (DTO) Tahir Masood Marwat said passengers travelling ratio has increased here after refurbishing of all railways tracks and signal system across the division under flood rehabilitation project which got completed recently.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, he claimed that situation in Multan is much better unlike rest of other six railways divisions operational in country.

He said a regular 'control meeting' was being conducted locally, to review security report prepared over 'standard laying and fixing of railways tracks existing at different sections in the division'.

The meeting was being chaired by Divisional Superintendent Ameer Daud Pota, and attended by all district and assistant transport officers. He said they were working hard to 'not leave a single loophole' regarding security of tracks.

Multan division has computer based signals system which was giving good performance, he observed.

The officer said that overall number of railways passengers surged remarkably as Railways had initiated exclusive measures to facilitate passengers.