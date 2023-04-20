Passengers urges Govt to take action against transporters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Passengers are facing acute difficulties as transporters have increased fares before Eid day and transporters were exploiting them.

Everyone will go to celebrate Eid with their families, so keeping this in view, the transporters are exploiting poor people, said the passengers.

It is mention over here that most of the people in Sukkur and its adjoining areas are migrants from various parts of the country who have to go to celebrate Eid with their families in native cities and towns.

On the other hand, the transport authority and Police did nothing in this respect and kept themselves from the problem of the Passengers.

The Passengers said that it is not the first time that the transporters are exploiting them, adding they said on every Eid, the transporters repeat this by increasing fare at their own.

They demanded that the government should take advance measures to control the situation and action against the transporters.