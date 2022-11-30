UrduPoint.com

Passer-by Crushed To Death

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 09:31 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Mini truck crushed a passer-by to death late Tuesday night here, rescuer said.

The deceased named Allah Bachaya, son of Khuda Bukhsh, resident of Habib Walla Bara was just crossing the road situated near Chowk Godar when the vehicle overran him killing on the spot.

Rescue control room dispatched ambulance from Muzaffargarh station before informing to concerned police station.

It shifted the body to THQ hospital Baseera by covering with dead body sheet.

Chowk Qureshi police station started action.

