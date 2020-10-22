Passer-by girl killed in encounter near Punjab University

A passerby girl was killed during an exchange of fire between Dolphin Force and robbers near Punjab University here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :A passerby girl was killed during an exchange of fire between Dolphin Force and robbers near Punjab University here on Thursday.

The police have confirmed the death of the 22-year-old girl, who has been identified as Fatima, besides adding that the girl died after receiving bullets fired by alleged robbers.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and summoned report from Punjab's Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani.

He directed to submit the report in this regard as soon as possible.

However, IGP Punjab Inam Ghani directed DIG Operations Lahore to probe this incident and send a report to IGP.