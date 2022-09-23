UrduPoint.com

Passerby Dies In Firing Of Two Groups

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2022 | 06:00 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :A passer-by was killed after two armed groups opened fire on each other here in Muryali area in the limits of Cantt Police Station.

According to official sources, Javed Baloch (53) son of Rabnawaz resident of Mohalla Awan-wala went out to drop out his home wastage in Muryali when suddenly an exchange of fire started between two groups including Munir son of Feroz and Jalal son of Umar Hayat residents of Muryali.

As a result, two persons of both parties including Tariq son of Haq Nawaz and Qamar Feroz son of Mahmood Khan besides passerby Javed Baloch got injured.

All the three injured persons were shifted to Civil Hospital Dera where injured Javed Baloch succumbed to his injuries and died.

The Cantt police registered a case under murder and other sections on the report of the deceased's brother Jamshed Baloch.

